Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,651,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $111.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,271,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,936 shares of company stock worth $8,843,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

