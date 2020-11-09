Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,626,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $116.71 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

