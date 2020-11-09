Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,550 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $15,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 744,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 505,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 314,883 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SPCE opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

