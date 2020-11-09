Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.54. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,717 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 22.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 81,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

