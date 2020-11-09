Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 77,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter.

PHDG stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

