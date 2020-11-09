Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $126.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

