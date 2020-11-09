Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,861,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

VNM stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

