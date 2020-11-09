Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.33. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

