Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $170,472,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Linde by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Linde by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $250.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.91. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.