Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $140.45 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

