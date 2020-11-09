Comerica Bank Buys 2,094 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 467.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 275,634 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

