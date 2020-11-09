Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 62.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $28.38 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

