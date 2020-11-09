Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

BWEN stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 million, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

