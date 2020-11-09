Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $313.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average of $229.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $320.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,453 shares of company stock valued at $17,448,145 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

