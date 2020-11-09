Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,249,079. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $85.01.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.