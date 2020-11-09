Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.03 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,185 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 in the last ninety days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.