Head-To-Head Contrast: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) vs. Sonic Automotive (NASDAQ:SAH)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive -0.94% 14.21% 2.99% Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $10.45 billion 0.16 $144.14 million $2.65 14.73 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sonic Automotive and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 1 2 2 0 2.20 Shift Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Shift Technologies.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Shift Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 99 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 15 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 9 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

