Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,003 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

AWK stock opened at $161.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.