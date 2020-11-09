Critical Analysis: Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and NACCO Industries (OTCMKTS:NC)

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trutankless and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trutankless and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57% NACCO Industries 20.13% 8.95% 5.95%

Volatility and Risk

Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trutankless and NACCO Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trutankless $1.91 million 9.77 -$4.89 million N/A N/A NACCO Industries $140.99 million 1.05 $39.63 million N/A N/A

NACCO Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Trutankless on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries. In addition, the company promotes the development of its oil, gas, and coal reserves that generates income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties; and offers surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

