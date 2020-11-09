The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 69.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $176.47 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

