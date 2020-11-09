Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $91.41 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

