Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

