Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 48,473 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 776,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Schlumberger by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 45,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

