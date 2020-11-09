Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,363 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,319,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

