Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPW stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

