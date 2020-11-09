Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.78 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

