Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.58 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

