BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.88 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after acquiring an additional 405,949 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,418 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,522,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 545,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $5.81 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.