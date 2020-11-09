BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in News were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of News by 82.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 549,550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,242,000 after acquiring an additional 426,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of News by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 33.8% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of News by 64.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

