BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 23,728 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1,266.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Magellan Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 155.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,149,150.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGLN shares. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $76.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.26. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.