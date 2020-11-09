BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $30.59 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

