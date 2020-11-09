BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

