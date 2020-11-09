BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of DECK opened at $270.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.45. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $280.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.78.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,001 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

