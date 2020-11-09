BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 303,055 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 303,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,934 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL opened at $8.46 on Monday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

