BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 10,220 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 829,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,696,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NYSE AXTA opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

