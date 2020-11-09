Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE opened at $236.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.50. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $242.60.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

