5,204 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $2,098,505. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

