Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 35,097 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,097 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRO. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

