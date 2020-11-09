BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.00. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

