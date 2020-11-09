BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH opened at $58.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.22. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,183.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.