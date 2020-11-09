Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of CBT opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

