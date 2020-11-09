Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $236.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.50. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

