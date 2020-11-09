Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,985 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,035 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

