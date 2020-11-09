Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,104 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FirstCash by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 51.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

