Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $154,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $4,806,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 6.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $52.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

