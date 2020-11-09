Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $155,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UGI were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth $6,486,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

