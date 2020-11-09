DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

