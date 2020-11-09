IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,245 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

