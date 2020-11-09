Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 348.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after buying an additional 4,824,162 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,425,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 665.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after buying an additional 2,884,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

