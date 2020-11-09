Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $258,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 126.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 469.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.